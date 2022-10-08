NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,550 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.16% of NexGen Energy worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,596. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

