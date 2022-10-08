NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 158,494.64 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 12,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 12.56 per share, with a total value of 158,494.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,761,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,245,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 12.10 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.04 and a fifty-two week high of 17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 15.17 and a 200-day moving average of 15.45.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,879,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,406,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

