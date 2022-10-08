NEXTEP Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEXTEP)

NEXTEP (NEXTEP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. NEXTEP has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $19,775.00 worth of NEXTEP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXTEP token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEXTEP has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NEXTEP

NEXTEP launched on December 5th, 2021. NEXTEP’s official Twitter account is @nextep_crypto. The official website for NEXTEP is nextepcrypto.com.

NEXTEP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXTEP (NEXTEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXTEP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NEXTEP is 0.00011497 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,638.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextepcrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXTEP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXTEP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXTEP using one of the exchanges listed above.

