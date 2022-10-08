NFT Worlds Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (WRLD)

NFT Worlds (WRLD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One NFT Worlds token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Worlds has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. NFT Worlds has a market cap of $4.75 million and $697,372.00 worth of NFT Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFT Worlds Profile

NFT Worlds’ launch date was December 26th, 2021. NFT Worlds’ total supply is 606,090,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,962,071 tokens. The official website for NFT Worlds is www.nftworlds.com. NFT Worlds’ official Twitter account is @nftworldsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFT Worlds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Worlds (WRLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT Worlds has a current supply of 606,090,664.56. The last known price of NFT Worlds is 0.00903173 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $970,820.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nftworlds.com/.”

