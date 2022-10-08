NFT11 Price Hits $0.18 (NFT11)

NFT11 (NFT11) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. NFT11 has a market cap of $568,523.21 and approximately $10,755.00 worth of NFT11 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT11 has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One NFT11 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT11 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFT11 Profile

NFT11’s launch date was August 7th, 2021. NFT11’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,486 tokens. The official website for NFT11 is nft11.io. The official message board for NFT11 is medium.com/@nfteleven. NFT11’s official Twitter account is @nft11_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NFT11 is https://reddit.com/r/nft11.

NFT11 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT11 (NFT11) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFT11 has a current supply of 125,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFT11 is 0.17807116 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $87.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nft11.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT11 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT11 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT11 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT11 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT11 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.