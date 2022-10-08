Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Up 2.5%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 8,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 4,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $342.44 million during the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.