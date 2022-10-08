Northland Securities Trims Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Target Price to $3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $35.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 602,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

