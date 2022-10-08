Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

BABA stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

