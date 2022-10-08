Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

