Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IBB opened at $118.84 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

