Northstar Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.65 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

