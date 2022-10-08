Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.20. 84,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 255,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Novonix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

