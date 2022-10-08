nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 147,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

