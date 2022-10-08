NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises 2.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NVR were worth $176,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,255.08 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,205.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,281.41. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

