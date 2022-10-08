Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 7,697,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

