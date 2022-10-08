Ocean Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. 6,643,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

