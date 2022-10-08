Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $15.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,806,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,935,382. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

