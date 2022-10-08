ODonnell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 209,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises about 7.0% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 1.16% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 139,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

