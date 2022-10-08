ODonnell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,878 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 976,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

