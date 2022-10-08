ODonnell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance
Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 3,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.
