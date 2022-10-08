Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.77.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.