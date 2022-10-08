Omax Coin (OMAX) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Omax Coin (OMAX) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Omax Coin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Omax Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omax Coin has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Omax Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Omax Coin

Omax Coin was first traded on November 3rd, 2021. Omax Coin’s total supply is 9,507,892,293 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,892,292 coins. The Reddit community for Omax Coin is https://reddit.com/r/omaxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omax Coin’s official website is omaxcoin.com. Omax Coin’s official Twitter account is @omaxtoken.

Buying and Selling Omax Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Omax Coin (OMAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Omax Coin has a current supply of 9,507,892,292.981 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omax Coin is 0.00117476 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,514,149.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omaxcoin.com/.”

