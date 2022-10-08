ONSTON (ONSTON) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million

ONSTON (ONSTON) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, ONSTON has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One ONSTON token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. ONSTON has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $275,923.00 worth of ONSTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ONSTON Token Profile

ONSTON’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONSTON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,408,363 tokens. ONSTON’s official Twitter account is @onstonofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ONSTON is onston.network. The Reddit community for ONSTON is https://reddit.com/r/onston_official. The official message board for ONSTON is medium.com/onston.

ONSTON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONSTON (ONSTON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ONSTON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 97,408,363.03 in circulation. The last known price of ONSTON is 0.01215963 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $90,943.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onston.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONSTON directly using U.S. dollars.

