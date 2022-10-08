Oppenheimer Cuts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $19.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 465,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.