Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

