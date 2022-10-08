OTR Global Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Mixed

OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

