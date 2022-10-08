Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Bank of America raised their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 539,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 601,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 158,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.