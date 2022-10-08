Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 50,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 5,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Further Reading

