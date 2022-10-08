Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of OXM opened at $89.51 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $6,281,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

