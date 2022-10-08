P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 2.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 16,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 116,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

