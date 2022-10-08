Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 291 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.