Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. 3,162,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,840. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

