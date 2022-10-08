Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 676 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $7.24 on Friday, hitting $151.75. 2,753,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

