Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. 1,051,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.93 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

