Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

