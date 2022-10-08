Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,809. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

