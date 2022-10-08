Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. 3,464,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,481. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

