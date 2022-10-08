Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 729,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 6.6 %

Grab stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,280,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,468. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.