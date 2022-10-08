Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,506,000 after buying an additional 93,942 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 89,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 110,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 8,521,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,019,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

