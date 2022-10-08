Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.23. 1,482,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

