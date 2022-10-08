Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 666 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, reaching $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

