Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.14.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$23.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$23.17 and a one year high of C$42.13.

Insider Transactions at Park Lawn

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

