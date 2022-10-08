PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. 9,229,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,877,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.