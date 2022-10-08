Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 90.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.71 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

