Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Pennon Group Price Performance
PEGRF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.
About Pennon Group
