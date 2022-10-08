Pige Inu (PINU) Price Up 15.8% This Week

Pige Inu (PINU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Pige Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pige Inu has a total market capitalization of $504,070.18 and approximately $21,936.00 worth of Pige Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pige Inu has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.83 or 1.00008351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Pige Inu Token Profile

Pige Inu is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2022. Pige Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pige Inu is pigeinu.io. Pige Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeinubsc. Pige Inu’s official Twitter account is @pigeinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pige Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Pige Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pige Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pige Inu is 0 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,828.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pigeinu.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pige Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pige Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pige Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

