Pikachu Inu Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PIKACHU)

Pikachu Inu (PIKACHU) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Pikachu Inu has a market capitalization of $383,074.23 and $9,152.00 worth of Pikachu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pikachu Inu has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pikachu Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pikachu Inu Token Profile

Pikachu Inu’s genesis date was October 15th, 2021. Pikachu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,600,000,000,000 tokens. Pikachu Inu’s official Twitter account is @pikachuinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pikachu Inu is pikachuinu.com.

Buying and Selling Pikachu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Pikachu Inu (PIKACHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pikachu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pikachu Inu is 0 USD and is up 7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,495.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pikachuinu.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pikachu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pikachu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pikachu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

