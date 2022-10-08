Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $256.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

