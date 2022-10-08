Piper Sandler Trims US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Target Price to $36.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

