Piper Sandler Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.